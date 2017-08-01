1 charged after NC woman riding in golf cart hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman was charged with reckless homicide Friday in connection with a deadly crash involving a golf cart last week.

Diane Lynn Hunter of North Myrtle Beach was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center on July 28 and released on July 29 on a $13,500 bond, records reveal.

North Myrtle Beach officials confirm one woman was killed after a driver crashed into a golf cart Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Havens Drive around 6 p.m.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with an elderly couple in a golf cart.

The investigation by North Myrtle Beach police revealed Hunter was traveling north on Havens Drive at a high rate of speed and tried to pass a white van.

“As Ms. Hunter was passing the van on the left, she ran off the left side of the road. Ms. Hunter struck three mailboxes, three trashcans, and two recycle bins. Ms. Hunter drug one trash can under the vehicle and returned to the roadway,” the police report states.

Police say after passing the van, she struck the rear of the golf cart and moved the golf cart around 60 feet down the road from the point of impact.

A 65-year-old woman was ejected from the golf cart and was pronounced dead on the scene. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes of Greensboro.

The male in the golf cart was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Dowling said.

The police report from North Myrtle Beach police says Hunter told police she was headed to work and she took Havens Drive to avoid the traffic on Highway 17 when she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road, heard a loud noise, looked behind her to see what the noise was and hit the golf cart.

When asked if she was passing a vehicle, she told police she was the only vehicle on the roadway besides the golf cart.

The police report notes that Hunter did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol and she said she does not take medicine.

Dowling says Havens Drive was closed as officials investigated the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach police responded to the call.