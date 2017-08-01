100+ attend emotional vigil for teens who drowned in Cape Fear River

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional evening in Erwin at a vigil for two teens who drowned Sunday in the Cape Fear River.

More than 100 friends and family members gathered by the river bank Tuesday evening to pay tribute to 15-year-old Donovan Sutton and 16-year-old Steven Pipkin, who often used his stepfather’s last name of McNeill.

Tierra and E.J. McNeill told the vigil participants that they know their son is in Heaven.

They said they hope their family’s loss will encourage other teens to “get right with God,” find faith, and stay out of trouble.

Regina Chance said the crowd’s show of support in honor of her nephew Steven means very much at this difficult time.

“It’s a tragedy that two lives had to have been taken, but it brought a community together,” Chance said.

“That’s the most meaningful thing, because as long as it touched somebody to do something different, change their life, make a better person of themselves. That’s what means the most of us.”

Mariia Antunez said Sutton was a wonderful friend with a great heart. She said it is important at this time to think of the good things, such as Sutton’s love of basketball, and not focus on the bad.

“I know that he’s in a better place. He’s with the angels. He is an angel,” Antunez said.

“I think everyone’s going to be OK as long as they keep the family in their prayers and understand that every day it’s going to get better.”

The crowd lit candles and closed the vigil in prayer.