Record month of overdoses leads to 14 busted at NC coast, sheriff says

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a record number of drug overdoses during June and followed up with arrests in July, officials said.

During the investigation of those overdoses, the sheriff’s office identified numerous individuals involved with distributing heroin and other deadly drugs in the county, deputies said.

During July, deputies investigated citizen complaints, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics, executed search warrants and performed proactive patrols in areas where complaints were received, authorities said.

The suspects include four women and 10 men and range in age from 19 to 65.

Several suspects are facing cocaine charges while at least two are facing charges related to heroin, officials said.

Deputies arrested and charged 14 with narcotics related charges.

