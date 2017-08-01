2 Blood gang members charged after NC double murder, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Two men, who police say are gang members, have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Salisbury over the weekend.

Dequan Robertson and Anthony Gill were both killed by gunfire on Saturday just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Fisher Street. At least two other people were injured.

Tuesday morning, police said Jalen Lamont Cook and Zakeko Duren, both 23, were wanted in the deadly shooting. Cook was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Duren was arrested a short time later.

“I’m innocent,” Duren said while walking into the magistrate’s office. “I lost two of my brothers that night.”

“We need to get them arrested, they are a danger to the community,” Salisbury Police Chief Stokes said early Tuesday.

Stokes says the two are in the Bloods gang but says the shooting is not necessarily gang-related.

Cook faces two murder charges and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Duren faces a charge of inciting a felonious riot.

Gill will be remembered during a funeral service on Thursday at the chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home in Salisbury.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333. Tips may be submitted online here: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

