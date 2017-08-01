2-year-old boy shot, killed in SC

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) — A toddler died after being shot in Lancaster County Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster. Police said the 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if any charges are being filed.

“That’s part of our investigation now and it’s too early for us to really determine all that at this point,” said Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant.

Grant said investigations like this are hard to deal with.

“It’s about as bad as it gets. We feel for the family and we feel for everybody that’s been touched by this,” said Grant.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.