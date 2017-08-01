Apex gas leak closes NC 55, prompts evacuations

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are evacuating businesses in Apex Tuesday afternoon as they respond to a gas leak in the 1400 block of East Williams Street near U.S. Highway 1.

Police confirmed at 5:15 p.m. that Technology Drive is shut down because of the leak.

Drivers cannot exit U.S. 1 at N.C. Highway 55, which is closed in both directions.

Motorists on U.S. 1 are being told they should exit onto 1010 Road from the south or New Hill exit if traveling north.

Apex officials said a contractor working for Spectrum (formerly Time-Warner) hit a gas line beside the Comfort Inn on N.C. 55, near US 1.

The hotel, along with other surrounding businesses have been evacuated, Apex officials said.

Workers in a nearby Circle K said they are being kept inside their store during the gas leak.

North Carolina DOT officials said N.C. Highway 55 should reopen by 7:25 p.m.