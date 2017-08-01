Car slams into Smithfields Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Smithfields Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q was damaged Tuesday when a car crashed into a Morrisville location.

Just before 3:15 p.m., the vehicle slammed into the restaurant located at 3578 Davis Drive. Some brick on the front of the restaurant were damaged in the collision.

No one was injured in the incident and officials aren’t sure what caused the driver to hit the building.

Smithfields is staying open but the portion of the store damaged will be closed for restoration.

The driver’s family said they’re not sure what happened, but they’re just happy the driver is OK.

On Sunday, a truck caused major damage to a Raleigh Bonjangles’ when an elderly driver hit the wrong pedal, sending the truck into the business.

RELATED: Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh Bojangles’

