Crews still working to repair water main break on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second day in a row, crews continue to repair the water main break on Capital Boulevard south in Raleigh.

Crews are hoping to finish repairs today, but it could be Wednesday before the southbound lanes are back open.

If you usually take Capital Boulevard southbound to go downtown you’ll have to find another way there again today.

A water line installed in the 1960s broke on Monday morning. Crews repaired the line yesterday but are still working to fix the road.

It’s the third time in recent months that the road has been closed because of damaged pipes.

Ed Buchan, the environmental coordinator for the Raleigh Public Utilities Department, said they have a system that determines which issues need to be fixed first.

“We have a triage system to get to these as quickly as possible, and of course any time they occur in a major roadway or thoroughfare, it adds to the complexity to repair it,” he said.

Southbound traffic on Capital Boulevard is being diverted onto Old Louisburg Road. Delays will most likely be similar to what drivers experienced yesterday.

“It’s been hectic, it’s been hard to get around, the traffic is really, really bad,” said one driver.

“It’s frustrating, hopefully they’ll have this problem squared away soon because it’s not good at all,” said another driver.

Police have been stationed in the area directing traffic. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible and map out a detour route before leaving home.