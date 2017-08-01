Down syndrome family now giving back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight-year-old Kasey Treadway leads a pretty normal life of school, playing with dad in the backyard and reading before bedtime and while her parent’s sometimes forget, she also has Down syndrome.

When Kasey’s mom, Cyndi, found out about the Down syndrome diagnosis 10 weeks into her pregnancy, for a short time she wondered how she was going to deal with it.

They now life a pretty normal life with few exceptions thanks in part to a support group the Treadways attended put on by the Triangle Down Syndrome Network shortly after the diagnosis.

“Maybe she’s a little more delayed, but she’s reading, she’s writing, she does all those other things we just do it at a different pace,” says Kasey’s mom.

Cyndi Treadway had such a great experience during her new parent gathering, she is now a volunteer with the Triangle Down Syndrome Network, which serves nearly 1,000 families a year.

In addition to the support groups, TDSN also does advocacy and medical outreach, training doctors how to deliver a Down syndrome diagnosis.

These services are done strictly on a grass roots level with no government funding, so the money raised during the month of July as CBS North Carolina’s 3-Degree Guarantee charity is very important.

Their main goal is to empower, support and educate parents of children with Down syndrome, which is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States.

Approximately one in every 700 babies or 6,000 babies a year are born with Down syndrome in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of the chromosome 21, which alters the course of development and causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

Christina Reaves, the program and outreach director for the Triangle Down Syndrome Network says the advancements and possibilities for families and children with Down syndrome are so much better than they were years ago.

“They’re going to be able and go out and get a job, they’re going to graduate high school, they’re going to college, they’re moving out of their parents’ home and as we educated parents we want them to realize there is that potential,” says Reaves.

To learn more about the Triangle Down Syndrome Network or how you can help support then, click on their website here.