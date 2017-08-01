Ex-teacher gets reduced sentence for sex crimes with students

By WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Christy Lee Smith (Contributed photo via WHTM)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former McCaskey High School teacher convicted of having sexual relationships with two students has been resentenced to a prison term of 14 to 28 years.

Christy Lee Smith, 39, was granted a re-sentencing hearing because her previous sentence of 14 to 30 years involved a mandatory minimum. The state Supreme Court has since deemed mandatory sentencing on sex crimes unconstitutional.

The district attorney’s office said Smith appeared at Monday’s hearing via video conference and offered no remorse for sexually abusing the students between 2008 and 2010.

Smith was originally convicted at trial in 2012 and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned. She was convicted again two years later and sentenced to 14 to 30 years.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s