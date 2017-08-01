Future of UNC Center for Civil Rights to be discussed



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A center founded at the University of North Carolina to help the poor and disenfranchised could move one step closer to losing its ability to file lawsuits after a committee meets to discuss its future.

A committee meets Tuesday in Chapel Hill to consider whether to strip the UNC Center for Civil Rights of its ability to sue on behalf of clients. Supporters of the center say the ban would effectively defang the center. Ban proponents say the center’s courtroom work strays from the university’s education mission.

The UNC Board of Governors likely would consider the ban at its September meeting if the committee approves it. The board sets policy for the 16-university system.

Board chairman Louis Bissette has said he’s not sure whether he supports the ban.