Holly Springs residents to get update on what’s being done to battle drifting stench

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an issue people in southwestern Wake County have been dealing with for months and tonight they’re going to get an update on the smelly situation.

CBS North Carolina first told you back in June about how the smell from a landfill in Holly Springs can sometimes carry for miles.

Now, Wake County Waste Management is working to filter bad-smelling air from the South Wake Solid Waste Management Facility in Holly Springs.

A vapor-based odor control system should be in operation soon.

The county has been responding to complaints about the smell.

While some in town have said they’ve never experienced the bad odor, others said it’s been so bad that it’s hard to deal with.

Virginia O’Tuel and her husband, Brit, spoke with CBS North Carolina at the end of June when they had been working a fireworks stand at the Holly Springs Towne Center off N.C. Highway 55 for almost a week. They said they’re not from the area, so when something smelly wafted through their tent they couldn’t figure out where it was coming from.

“We had a couple small bags of garbage that we were throwing away and I was thinking, ‘Surely that’s not coming from here!’ But I was really worried about that,” recalled Virginia.

Virginia says the smell got so bad that she was afraid they’d lose customers.

“It was repulsive enough to where I was afraid that the people just really wouldn’t want to be around it that much,” she said.

If the landfill smell reaches your nose, Wake County wants you to report it as quickly as possible through their odor notification system here.

At tonight’s council meeting the Wake County Solid Waste Management director will discuss how they’re trying to stop the smell.