Missouri dad being attacked by rooster accidentally shoots, kills 10-year-old son

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A 10-year-old boy getting ready for fifth grade died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father on Saturday southeast of Miller.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay said Garrett Spaulding was with his dad, mom and another sibling as they were taking care of several animals. His dad was carrying a small caliber rifle.

A rooster got riled up as the dad tried to grab it and attacked the dad, knocking him backward and firing off the weapon.

Spaulding was shot in the head around 5 or 6 p.m. on Saturday, DeLay said.

This is an ongoing investigation but DeLay believes it to be an accident and there are no indications of foul play.

There will be an autopsy to confirm information.