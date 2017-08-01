National Night Out helps rebuild police ties with Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Months after an officer-involved shooting strained relationships between police and the McDougald Terrace Community of Durham, neighbors say that trust is starting to come back.

Law enforcement in Durham took part in National Night Out Tuesday in several different Durham communities.

The event is a program geared at building stronger relationships between police and the community.

McDougald Terrace was one of the neighborhoods in Durham where the festivities took place.

Dozens gathered in a park in McDougald Terrace listening to music, eating cook out, and dancing.

Celebrating among the community was the Durham Police Department in a scene members of the community said was new to McDougald Terrace.

“There was a point in time where we couldn’t get them (the community) to speak to the police,” said Ashley Canady President of McDougald Terrace.

In November 2016 an officer-involved shooting in McDougald Terrace divided parts of the community. Police shot and killed Frank Clark during a struggle.

Following the shooting, protests took place in front of the Durham Police Department.

Since then, Canady says Durham police have been working to build trust with her neighbors.

“It makes a big difference for us because we come real far to get our community to join in,” said Canady.

Durham Police Chief Cereyln Davis says the goal is to continue to keep communication open with police and McDougald Terrace.

“There has to be an approach where we’re all transparent, we’re all talking and trying to understand how do we move forward, and how do we work together,” said Davis.

And these efforts are not just a one-time event a year.

McDougald Terrace community members say they’ve been having lunch meetings with Durham Police officials weekly.