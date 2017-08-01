NC 4-H members help package 80,000 meals for the hungry



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of North Carolinians that may go hungry are getting some help.

Hunger heroes at North Carolina 4-H came from all 100 counties to the State Fair Grounds Tuesday.

The volunteers rolled up their sleeves and packaged 80,000 meals for the hungry.

It’s estimated that more than 1.6 million people in North Carolina have limited access to enough food.

“It makes me feel really good that I am part of something much bigger than myself, that’s helping a lot more people than just me. It feels good to give back to the people where you came from and see where it went,” said Ryan Baskerville, of Warren County.

After the meals are packaged, they will be sent to families all over the state.