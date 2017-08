NEW YORK (CBS) – Many women love high heels- but wearing them can lead to painful osteoarthritis of the big toe.

Until recently, the only solution in the U.S. was a surgery that fused together two bones and left patients without flexibility in their toe.

But now there is a new FDA approved procedure using the Cartiva implant.

It’s synthetic cartilage that’s made of the same material as contact lenses and inserted in joints.