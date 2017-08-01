Outer Banks businesses to lose at least $5 million during outage, lawsuit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Business owners on the Outer Banks say they are losing thousands of dollars daily because of a construction incident that caused a major power outage.

Some of them have now filed a class action lawsuit against the construction company blamed for the outage.

The lawsuit was filed in court on Monday against PCL Construction, the company building the new Bonner Bridge. They admitted to driving a steel casing through an underwater power cable.

“PCL’s mistake has had an enormous impact on people’s lives and people’s livelihoods on the Outer Banks,” said attorney Matthew Lee of Whitfield, Bryson, and Mason LLP. “PCL should be held accountable,” he added.

With Hatteras and Ocracoke islands evacuated, tourism has sunk.

Rental houses, art galleries, gas stations, restaurants, fishing charters and other businesses on the islands rely on the prime time summer to keep them running.

“Over the three months or so of the summer you make all the money you need for the entire year, so when that’s cut into it impacts your life exponentially,” Lee said.

Governor Roy Cooper agrees.

“Parking lots are empty people are telling me one or two people were served at lunch when they usually have a couple hundred so it’s a tough hit on them,” the governor said.

The lawsuit alleges PCL could have prevented the accident but “chose to violate or ignore operational discipline and to save money and time at the expense of safety.”

It calls the incident negligent and willful misconduct.

PCL issued a statement about the lawsuit saying, “It is the policy of PCL to not comment on matters of prospective litigation. We respect and defer to the adjudicative process, and will submit our positions when called upon in the appropriate forum.”

“I believe the company responsible for the damages should pay the damages but we don’t know everything that happened,” Cooper said.

The lawsuit says business losses are expected to exceed $5 million.

“With the projection of how long this power outage is going to continue you’re looking at millions of dollars in damages,” Lee said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says PCL is not working on any other bridge projects in the state.

They say the power lines that were cut were moved in 2015 and were labeled on site plans.

PCL is expected to file a response to the lawsuit soon. CBS North Carolina will update the story, when their response is filed.