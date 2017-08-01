Plan stops UNC Center for Civil Rights from suing on behalf of clients

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The UNC Board of Governors’ Educational Planning committee voted 5-1 in favor of a proposal that would ban UNC system law schools from litigating.

Board member Joe Knott put the motion on the table.

“Our best contribution to the culture and society, is to produce the best-educated graduates we can,” said Knott. “We shouldn’t divert ourselves of that primary mission of education.”

The plan will strip the UNC Center for Civil Rights of its ability to sue on behalf of clients.

An hour before the meeting, a crowd protested the ban, saying schools like UNC’s Center for Civil Rights, helps people in need.

“They have the option of a place to come if they have a grievance or if they have issues in regards to race and other inequality issues,” said Gerald Coleman, who is against the proposal.

He believes schools can serve a bigger purpose.

“We can educate and we can litigate,” said Coleman. “It’s not an either or situation. A part of the litigation is education.”

College Republicans disagree.

“They don’t actually use their law students to litigate,” said Emily Slusser, who supports the ban. “They hire outside counsel and use taxpayer dollars, and student tuition to fund their outside counsel and the research that goes behind it.”

Despite the different opinions about the ban, for Knott, it’s very black and white.

“This is really not a complex issue for me,” he said. “A school needs to be a school.”

The ban has to go through one more with the UNC Board of Governors before it becomes official. They are scheduled to meet next month.