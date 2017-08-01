Police: Gang members wanted in deadly NC shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men, who police say are gang members, are wanted in a deadly shooting that happened in Salisbury over the weekend.

Dequan Robertson and Anthony Gill were both killed by gunfire on Saturday just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Fisher Street. At least two other people were injured.

Jalen Lamont Cook and Zakeko Duren, both 23, are wanted in the deadly shooting.

“We need to get them arrested, they are a danger to the community,” Salisbury Police Chief Jerome Stokes said.

Stokes says the two are in the Bloods gang but says the shooting is not necessarily gang-related.

Cook faces two murder charges and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Duren faces a charge of inciting a felonious riot.

Gill will be remembered during a funeral service on Thursday at the chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home in Salisbury.

On Monday morning, the body of Shawn Spry was found in a yard behind an apartment building on Link Avenue. Police said that Spry had been shot to death.

Family and friends of Spry have created a crowd sourcing page to raise money for funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/ssfe17

On Tuesday, police said that the two cases were not related and that neither case was a random act of violence.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333. Tips may be submitted online here: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org