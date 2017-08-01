Power could be back at Outer Banks in 6-10 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said Tuesday complete power restoration got Ocracoke and Hatteras islands could be completed in 6-10 days.

About 50,000 visitors to the two Outer Banks islands were forced to leave when construction crews building a new bridge sliced through power lines four days ago.

Repair crews are digging up damaged cables to splice together.

Another option is running an overhead transmission line for less than a mile until it connects with existing lines.