Raleigh woman stuck in Honduran jail like a ‘dog cage,’ friend says

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County woman remains in a jail on drug trafficking charges in Honduras.

Amanda LaRoque has been in the jail since Sunday.

She and her husband, Brandon LaRoque, both own The Goat, a bar on Western Boulevard in Raleigh. He has now traveled to Honduras to be by her side.

CBS North Carolina traveled to New Bern on Tuesday to speak with Kim Hoveland, Amanda LaRoque’s friend who made the trip with her to Honduras.

Hoveland just returned to North Carolina.

“The facility they are holding her in is a dog cage,” Hoveland said. “It has a dirt floor. They do not provide you with a toilet, toilet paper, food or water at any process once you are detained and arrested. That’s all on you.”

Hoveland was in Honduras with her friend of 30 years helping LaRoque pick out a home that she would buy as a retirement property.

She says at the airport, after they had gone through security and were by the gate, is when authorities detained LaRoque. A K9 was used to sniff Laroque’s luggage, a video taken by Hoveland shows.

LaRoque says Honduran authorities mistook the lining of her “can safe” for cocaine.

“The first night when we were at the women’s prison, the one, the captain or I’m not sure if he was the boss of that place, he spoke a little bit of English and he asked me why I came because I wasn’t under arrest and I told him because I wanted to come support my friend,” Hoveland said.

CBS North Carolina also spoke by phone Tuesday with Brandon LaRoque in Honduras.

“We didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I’m 100 percent sure we did not traffic cocaine. If my wife was a cocaine trafficker, I’d be keeping my mouth as quiet as possible.”

Hoveland hopes the issue is resolved soon.

“I don’t know anything about how the laws are governed for other countries but I know how a person is to be treated,” she said.

Brandon LaRoque said his wife is scheduled to have a court hearing in Honduras and, right now, that hearing is scheduled for Friday.

He said Honduran authorities are also testing the substance in question.