Roanoke Rapids man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen stabbed a man at a Roanoke Rapids home they share on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the home in the 100 block of Love Street, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

When police arrived, they discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his lower extremities, police said.

A 19-year-old man used a knife in the incident, officials said.

The victim was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER and then flown to a trauma center with life threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday night, police are still interviewing witnesses.

The teen has been detained and police said they are consulting with the district attorney’s office about possible charges.