Rolesville meeting about managing growth in small Wake County town

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Rolesville is one of the fastest growing areas in the Triangle, yet still one of the smallest.

Town leaders are holding a public hearing Tuesday night to talk to residents about how and why they want to change that.

Downtown is just one of the areas they want to improve. Right now if you sneeze while you’re driving through downtown, you might miss it.

The thousands of people putting down roots in that part of Wake County drive 15 minutes or more to eat out, shop and work.

Rolesville native Chuck Harris feeds the lunch crowd from his hot dog stand downtown. He remembers when Rolesville was an even smaller town.

“I’ve seen it change from just one stoplight to almost like joining Raleigh,” said Harris.

Harris is stunned at the growth his town has made. Rolesville has tripled its size in the last ten years.

Harris says it’s still one of the more affordable areas in Wake County, but that might be changing.

“It’s kind of hard to raise the taxes and keep it affordable too. I guess the growth of the city, I mean you’ve got to pay for that,” said Harris.

The town is thinking about raising taxes because leaders want to offer more for the 7,000 residents that live there. They want to create more services, more parks, and more things to do.

“We’re looking for more of a town center to give it more of more retail and services in there,” said Danny Johnson, Rolesville’s Planning Director.

The town center would go downtown, right where Harris serves his hot dogs, and across the street from Rolesville Furniture’s many buildings.

“A lot of people thought Rolesville was going to dry up and blow away, was the term used. And obviously we had confidence that it wouldn’t and we kind of hunkered down and stayed here,” said Rick Eddins, Owner of Rolesville Furniture.

Eddins is interested in Rolesville’s future and has suggestions of his own.

“Every day I hear people here talking about restaurants. We would love to have more restaurants, more options,” said Eddins.

Johnson says that’s part of their plan, once the population gets big enough to support it.

“You look strategically at your growth, plan for your growth, and take advantage of the opportunities,” said Johnson.

The Rolesville Comprehensive Plan is still taking shape. The town doesn’t know how much any of it would cost yet.

Town leaders are having a public hearing at Town Hall Tuesday at 7 p.m. to get feedback from residents.