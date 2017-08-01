Series of NASA satellite images show NC Outer Banks power outage

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/AP) — A series of images from a NASA satellite show before and after the lights went out in the southern Outer Banks due to a massive power outage.

The outage happened Thursday after a construction crew drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables at the Bonner Bridge. Two transmission cables were damaged, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

If a power outage spans across a large area, it can sometimes be seen from space.

NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP satellite captured images that show Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on July 27 (before the blackout) and on Saturday, July 30.

Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate in the wake of the outages. A mandatory evacuation for all visitors remains in effect, although most residents have temporary power from at least four generators.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative initially said power restoration could take between one to two weeks.

Officials say they now hope to restore power fully to North Carolina’s Outer Banks by Monday.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said Tuesday that crews have finished putting up poles and are starting the process of connecting the current underground line to the new overhead poles.

The utility said in a news release that the process must be done carefully and tested fully.

Officials said in a news release that they hope to have all power restored on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands sometime between Saturday and Monday.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report