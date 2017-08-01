Sunny & pleasant for the first day of August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a gorgeous start to the week on Monday, we’ll continue our comfortable and “cooler” weather trend through Wednesday. High pressure will keep us sunny through Thursday with temperatures gradually climbing back to 90 on Thursday.

A cold front will move through this weekend and with it, scattered storms will be possible. Temperatures will fall back to the middle 80s on Saturday and will stay there for Sunday. There could still be a few showers or a possible storm Sunday behind the cold front.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortably warm. The high will be 88. Winds will be east around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 64.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 90, after a morning low of 67.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late-day storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers possible and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

