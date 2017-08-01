Two people die in two separate Raleigh shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police are investigating two separate overnight shooting that have left two people dead, two others injured.

In the first shooting, a young man was shot in a parking lot in Raleigh on Tuesday night, has died, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

The area has townhouse-style residences and is located between the U.S. 1 and U.S. 401 split, just north of New Hope Road.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where police say he died. Officers are still investigating.

Less than 3 hours after the shooting on Pebble Beach Drive, officers responded to another shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Road.

The area is located off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

Crews took all three victims to WakeMed, where one of the victims, died.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.