Viral ECU football recruiting letter includes typos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina football’s latest recruiting effort is turning heads on social media – but not for the right reasons.

The scrolls are complete with a purple wax seal, fancy script and the words “scholarhip” and “Uundaunted.”

August 1 is the first day current high school seniors can officially receive scholarship offers from schools so it looks like ECU wanted to make a splash.

Today it becomes ECU official! August 1 = ☠️🏈 Senior Offer Letters #P1R8TES pic.twitter.com/P2P0ONXZK5 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) August 1, 2017

While N.C. State fans may laugh at the mistake – let’s not forget 2010’s great “Wolpfack” fiasco.

And North Carolina fans can’t laugh too loudly – UNC still has their meeting with the NCAA later this month.