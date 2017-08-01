VIRAL VIDEO: Raleigh boy gives fist-bumps to everyone he can on plane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WNCN/WCMH) — Flying can be tough, but a little boy from Raleigh may have outdone even the most hospitable flight attendants recently.

And the cute gesture was all caught on video.

The boy’s mother recorded her son offering unconditional fist bumps as he walked down the aisle and posted the video on Instagram. The video, which shows the little boy not being stingy with the greeting, has since gone viral. The video has aired all over TV, including on CBS This Morning.

The video shows the boy extending his little fist to anyone on the plane willing to participate.