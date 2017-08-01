Woman at NC Walmart asked for a refund, but ended up in jail, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested for trying to get a refund for merchandise that police say had been stolen.

Lincolnton police said in a news release on Tuesday that Kimberly Fuller McCabe, 44, was charged with attempted felony obtaining property by false pretense.

According to police, officers responded to a call on Monday from a manager at a local Walmart who said someone was trying to return items that had been stolen from the store.

Reports indicate McCabe was still in the store at 306 North General’s Boulevard when officers arrived, and she was arrested without incident.

The merchandise was recovered by the store.

McCabe, currently on probation for other charges, was jailed on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

“The Lincolnton Police Department has a great working relationship with the management and loss prevention of Walmart”, says Lt. Jason Munday of the Lincolnton Police Department. “The exchange of information between the business and the agency allows for better chance of apprehension and successful prosecution of offenders.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report