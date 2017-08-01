Woman charged with DUI after telling SC police she thought she was in NC, authorities say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after she was seen driving recklessly at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Crockett Street, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to an incident report, 52-year-old Kimberly Ann Moser was charged with DUI — first Offense after a witness provided cell phone video of Moser driving in circles across both northbound and southbound lanes, as well as the turning lane.

Another video showed Moser driving across a lawn on Crockett Street, and then backing her vehicle into a driveway and ending up in a drainage ditch, the incident report says.

Deputies say Moser seemed disoriented when they spoke with her, and they say she believed she was in North Carolina.

She told them she had been in Spartanburg four hours earlier, according to the incident report.

Deputies say they asked her about the heavy damage that was done to the passenger side of her car but she never gave them an answer.

Moser was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center last night but was released this morning.