RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was shot in a parking lot in Raleigh on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

The area has townhouse-style residences and is located between the U.S. 1 and U.S. 401 split, just north of New Hope Road.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but police did not provide details about his injuries.