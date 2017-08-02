After Cape Fear drownings, expert says even seemingly slow water can be deadly



ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Swiftwater rescue crews are warning river visitors to stay safe and wear life jackets following the drownings of two teens in the Cape Fear River.

The parents of Steven McNeill and Donovan Sutton said the boys were not skilled swimmers, and they were unable to make it back to the bank of the river after getting in the water Sunday evening.

First responder and swiftwater rescue instructor Eddie Freeman said even seemingly slow currents can be very dangerous.

“That’s misleading to people who are not familiar with how to read the water,” Freeman said. “Folks don’t realize it develops a helical flow. The low flow. It picks up water on the side and starts to swing it in. That’s why you hear people say I slipped and fell in the river, and the next thing I know I’m in the middle of the river.”

Freeman said it continues to push people toward the center of the river even as they try to return to shore. He also said rivers where he’s performed rescues can have sudden drop-offs and deep spots.

“You can be walking out and all of a sudden because of hydrology, it just eats out a place in the river and all of a sudden you’re in 10, 15, 20 feet deep of water,” he said. “If there’s anything on the bottom that changes the direction of the water flow, it will cause it to eat out areas in the river and create these pools. A lot of folks, if they’re not prepared, or if they’re not wearing a personal flotation device, all of a sudden they go in over their heads ad they panic, and go beyond their capabilities to save themselves.”

Freeman is based in Chatham County and was not part of the Sunday rescue efforts to save Steven McNeill and Donovan Sutton, but he’s participated in several dozen rescues on the Cape Fear and Haw Rivers. His swiftwater rescue squad wears flotation devices even if they plan on staying on the shoreline. They don the life jackets and helmets when working within 10 feet of the water, just in case they fall in.

He said rescuers grieve along with families when they are unable to save someone from drowning.

“These folks weren’t expecting to get the phone call that their son or their daughter was lost in the river. Unfortunately over the years we’ve dealt with that quite often here,” Freeman said.

“After a while it kinds of eats at you. You train harder, you try to do better, so the next time there’s a call, you get out there, and be a little bit faster to get to them. But sometimes, by the time we get the call unfortunately, there’s really nothing that we can do.”