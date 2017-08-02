Campbell trial in recess until Aug. 28 after juror gets in car crash, needs surgery

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A juror in the Eric Campbell double murder trial who was in a car crash over the weekend now needs surgery and the trial will not be continued until Aug. 28, Judge Henry Hight ruled Wednesday.

The jury had begun deliberating late on July 27 and was set to continue the next day, but the judge sent the jury home to “refresh” after Juror No. 3 asked to be excused less than two hours into the deliberations.

Juror No. 3 said she could not evaluate the case.

The jury had been set to reconvene Monday. Speaking with attorneys on July 28, the judge said that if one or two jurors are unable to continue, he’ll be forced to declare a mistrial.

The juror who said she could not evaluate the case was in a car crash over the weekend and came into court on Wednesday with bruises on her face and wearing an arm brace, according to CBS North Carolina’s Derrick Lewis.

The juror told the judge that she has surgery scheduled next week and her doctor told her to take narcotic pain medicine. She also said she has been feeling “very overwhelmed.”

The juror told Hight she knows the trial is “very important” and doesn’t want to be charged. Hight told her not to worry about it.

Hight ordered Juror No. 3 to come back on Aug. 28 and thanked her for her service thus far. He then ordered that court will be in recess until that date.

Campbell could face the death penalty if convicted. He hasn’t denied being present for the 2015 slayings of Jerome and Dora Faulkner. The defense has argued that the killings were the doing of an abusive and domineering father, and that Eric Campbell was forced to come along and help.

His father made statements to that effect after his capture and before his suicide, but the judge earlier ruled those statements could not be admitted at trial.