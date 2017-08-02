Clayton mom talks about experiencing peeping incident in Food Lion

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted for a peeping incident that happened inside a Food Lion.

CBS North Carolina sat down with the victim for an exclusive interview.

The Clayton mother of two didn’t want to show her face because she’s afraid, knowing the suspect is still out there, but she wants other mothers to be on the lookout, so she is sharing her story.

It was a normal Sunday morning for Jessy, grocery shopping with her two young children at the Food Lion on Cleveland Road.

“We were in like the frozen food aisle when I first noticed this guy and he knelt down next to me to get something out of the cooler next to where I was standing,” said Jessy. “It crossed my mind like ‘hey he’s standing a little close to me’.”

Jessy says the man followed her closely for the next 15 minutes as she shopped for groceries. She says she was in the cereal aisle when she realized what was actually going on.

“I was like ‘this guy is being so creepy’,” she said. “What is he doing and I glance down and I see he has his phone like out to the side, camera up and I was like, ‘oh no, did I just see what I think I saw?’

Jessy rushed over to the checkout line. She says he followed her there too.

She finally got to her car and realized she should alert the store. She figured they’d call the police, but a little bit later she says she saw the same man walking down the street near her neighborhood.

“They assigned a detective and pulled footage and low and behold that was definitely what he was doing and it was a problem his behavior was very, very aggressive,” Jessy said.

She believes he was taking photos up her skirt. She says she feels violated and is now on high alert.

“If I had to do it again I would react the same in that I would leave the store as quickly as I could,” Jessy said.

“I would not confront him with my children, but I would’ve notified police as soon as I left the store. I would not have depended on the store to do that for me and if I had there’s, a chance that they would’ve got him that day instead of it being a week and a half later and they’re still looking.”

Sheriff’s deputies say the man could possibly be facing charges for peeping underneath or through clothing, peeping while possessing a device capable of creating photographic evidence as well as several other charges.