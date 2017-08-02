Decorated Fort Bragg paratrooper dies off post

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A paratrooper who served with the 82nd Airborne Division and went on three combat tours died in his off-post home Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Nathan D. Stull completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, volunteered for airborne school, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division during his time in the U.S. Army. He was 37 years old.

Stull, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, was assigned to Echo Company, 37th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued team member,” said Major Jeff Works, the deputy commander of the “Falcon Brigade” Stull was part of at his death. “He was a caring leader to his paratroopers and a reliable paratrooper to his peers and leaders. Our full attention now turns to his family and fellow paratroopers in their mourning.”

Stull was in the Army for 17 years, and received a number of accolades for his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Korea Defense Service Medal.

He served at Fort Bragg and in South Korea before his final assignment as a member of the 37th Engineer Battalion last March.

Civilian law enforcement officials have opened an investigation into the circumstances leading to Stull’s death.