Fayetteville man facing sex crime charge in connection with May incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing a sex charge in connection with an incident that occurred in May, according to Fayetteville police.

Garrett Goolsby, 22, of the 1800 block of Torrey Drive, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense for an incident that occurred on May 20.

According to police, Goolsby and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the crime.

Goolsby was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He is being held under a $80,000 secured bond.