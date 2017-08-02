Fish Consumption Advisory issued for hybrid striped bass in Lake Norman

By Published:
(NOAA)

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has issued a fish consumption advisory after a review of fish tissue found elevated levels of a chemical in hybrid striped bass.

The advisory affects Lake Norman in Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.

The NCDHHS issued a statement on the matter Wednesday.

The advisory was issued following a review of fish tissue data for the hybrid striped bass that found elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in hybrid striped bass in this waterway. This fish consumption advisory is based on an increased risk for liver and immune system effects for individuals that eat hybrid striped bass contaminated with PCBs.

Because of PCB contamination in the hybrid bass, it is recommended that people not eat more than two meals per week of hybrid striped bass from Lake Norman.
Officials say the PCB fish contamination does not pose a known health risk for people wading, swimming, boating, handling fish, or touching the water.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s