Hot with increasing humidity today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It won’t be like it was in July, but it will be hotter the next few days as highs will be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit through Friday. However, 90 is normal for this time of year. Humidity levels will increase too, becoming humid for everyone by Friday.

Friday will also be our next chance for a shower or storm. Any storm will be isolated on Friday afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, a cold front will approach and a few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 80s.

A chance of a couple showers and storms will be possible on Monday with less of a chance on Tuesday. By Tuesday, highs will be back in the upper 80s.

Today will be partly sunny, hot and dry. The high will be 90. Winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be light out of the south.

Thursday will be partly sunny and hot with increasing humidity. The high will be 90. Winds will be south around 5 mph.

Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be near 90; winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have clouds with some sun and a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

