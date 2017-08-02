Man wanted in NC dog theft caught on camera arrested; 2 dogs still missing

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in Catawba County in connection with stealing a breeder’s dogs has turned himself in. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

According to the Catawba County Police Department, three felony warrants were issued two weeks ago for Jarvis Lavert Howell on the charges of larceny of a dog. Howell turned himself in Tuesday.

RELATED: Suspect ID’d in NC dog theft caught on camera; 1 of 3 dogs returned

Breeder Ali Woodard said three of his American Bully dogs were taken by a stranger on July 17. The theft was captured on Woodard’s home surveillance cameras.

In the video, a man can be seen driving onto Woodard’s property in an SUV. The video shows him release a puppy from its pen and carry it over to his vehicle. The man leaves and comes back about an hour later. This time he takes two more dogs, aggressively yanking them from their pens.

Woodard said he doesn’t recognize the man, and he’s upset that someone would steal from his family’s home.

“It was just kind of hurtful. I really couldn’t believe it. I had a lot of mixed emotions. I was angry. I just couldn’t believe it,” said Woodard.

He said he has spent thousands of dollars breeding the American Bully dogs and hopes whoever has them will return them to him.

RELATED: Man caught on surveillance camera stealing dogs from NC breeder

“Everybody has their calling and dogs has always been mine. I just love dogs,” said Woodard.

Woodard filed a report regarding the dog theft. He was also working with a private investigator to find the person responsible for taking the canines.

The breeder told WBTV that one of his dog’s had been returned by Howell’s mother.

“She had read up on the story and heard about it and she brought the dog to me,” explained Woodard.

He still hopes for the safe return of his other two missing dogs. Police said Tuesday after Howell turned himself in that they were working on getting the animals back to their owner.

“Yeah we really miss them and we need them back. We want our dogs back,” said Woodard. “We doing everything that we can with the resources that’s available to get them back.”

Howell was given an unsecured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.