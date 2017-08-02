23 taken to hospital after chlorine leak at Downtown Durham YMCA



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Twenty three people have been transported to the hospital after a chlorine leak closed the Downtown Durham YMCA Tuesday, police said.

There is no timeline for when the YMCA, located at 218 W Morgan St., reopen.

The 23 people transported were taken to either Duke or UNC hospitals, Durham officials said. Around 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident, officials said.

HAZMAT crews are currently working to get inside the facility and find the leak.

Patrons are asked to visit the YMCA’s three other area facilities – American Tobacco Campus, Hope Valley Farms YMCA or the Lakewood YMCA.

