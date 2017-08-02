NC driver tried to swallow cocaine during traffic stop, deputies say

By Published:

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver tried to swallow cocaine when he was pulled over by officials in Halifax County Tuesday, officials said.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Walnut Street at First Street in Weldon when a car was stopped by authorities.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop was because of a motor vehicle violation.

A deputy arrested a 26-year-old man on a charge of driving while license revoked and for a previous order for arrest, officials said.

“(The suspect) was found to be in possession of cocaine which was in his mouth,” deputies said.

Thomas Wayne Martin of Halifax was then charged with driving while license revoked, possess fictitious registration number plate, felony possession of cocaine and resisting a public officer.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Martin was held on a $16,000 bond and has a court appearance planned for August 16.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s