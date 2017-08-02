NC driver tried to swallow cocaine during traffic stop, deputies say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver tried to swallow cocaine when he was pulled over by officials in Halifax County Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Walnut Street at First Street in Weldon when a car was stopped by authorities.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop was because of a motor vehicle violation.

A deputy arrested a 26-year-old man on a charge of driving while license revoked and for a previous order for arrest, officials said.

“(The suspect) was found to be in possession of cocaine which was in his mouth,” deputies said.

Thomas Wayne Martin of Halifax was then charged with driving while license revoked, possess fictitious registration number plate, felony possession of cocaine and resisting a public officer.

Martin was held on a $16,000 bond and has a court appearance planned for August 16.