NC man gets up to 19 years for sex abuse involving 12-year-old girl

By Published:

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — A Leland man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl over three years ago.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Gregory Lynn Williams, 50, entered a guilty plea earlier this week in Pender County Superior Court to one count of first-degree sex offense.

Williams was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will be on post-release supervision for 60 months.

Prosecutors said Williams admitted to committing a sex act against a 12-year-old girl on Feb. 9, 2014.

Williams was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1, 2016.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s