Power could be restored to Outer Banks in 3-5 days, company says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative now says it will take 3-5 days to fully restoration power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The Utility says it is working on constructing an overhead transmission line as that is the fastest solution at this point.

Attempts to repair the damaged transmission lines proved to be too difficult as crews could not keep water out of the trench.

CHEC consulted with Lee Electrical Construction and New River Electrical to determine the best way to restore power.

North Carolina transportation officials say workers were setting aside equipment that wasn’t in use when they caused a massive power outage that drove tourists from two islands in the Outer Banks.

About 50,000 visitors to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands were forced to leave.

Transportation department spokesman Tim Hass says construction workers stuck the steel casing in the ground in a spot where they intended to leave it temporarily. Hass says the long metal tube is used to drive pilings that support the bridge.

Crews from PCL Construction building a new bridge between islands severed the underground lines last week. A PCL spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Lawsuits have been filed against the company by businesses who say they were hurt when thousands of tourists evacuated.