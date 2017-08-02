Raleigh, Fayetteville police to install carbon monoxide detectors in department Ford Explorers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several police departments in Central North Carolina are deciding to make some changes to the vehicles their officers drive on duty.

They are concerned if they do not do something their officers could fall victim to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Video surfaced of an officer from Austin, Texas who passed out behind the wheel and went off the road.

That officer drove a Ford Explorer and is said to have breathed in carbon monoxide.

It’s got the attention of Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand.

“We’ve had at least one incident here where an officer got a headache from driving in the car so we’re not sure if it’s part of the carbon monoxide problem or not but we don’t really want to take any chances,” he said.

Clayton police are installing carbon monoxide detectors this week in their four Ford Explorers after there have been reports across the country of some officers getting headaches or what happened in Austin.

“We want to make sure we do what’s best for our staff,” said Myhand.

Clayton is not alone in our area.

Raleigh police said they will put carbon monoxide detectors in their Ford Explorers in the next month or so.

Fayetteville police also are installing detectors on its 12 Ford Explorers.

“There’s nothing that we take more seriously than providing you with the safest, most reliable vehicles that support your life-saving work,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing with Ford Motor Company.

Ford said the police vehicles that have had an issue are because they’ve been modified to drill access holes for equipment like police lights.

Myhand said he just wants to make sure his officers are safe.

“The most important thing to me is that we are putting our officers in a vehicle that’s best suited for their needs,” he said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also is installing carbon monoxide detectors on its six Ford Explorers.

Ford said it will cover the costs of specific repairs of police vehicles. It also said civilian Ford Explorers are not impacted.