MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — Rescue efforts are underway at a private school in Minneapolis after the building exploded and collapsed.

School officials told NBC affiliate KARE all students have been accounted for at Minnehaha Academy, a K-12 Christian private school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was dead, but later Tweeted that the fatality could not be confirmed.

The fire department says the building collapse may have been caused by a natural gas explosion.