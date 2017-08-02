Seniors from Cary retirement home deliver homemade pillows to at-risk youth in Raleigh

A group of seniors from Waltonwood Cary Parkway Retirement Community delivered homemade pillows to kids at Wrenn House in Raleigh (Beairshelle Edmé/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several elderly locals spent Wednesday trying to ensure some kids get a good night’s rest.

The group of seniors from Waltonwood Cary Parkway Retirement Community delivered homemade pillows to teens at Wrenn House, which takes in kids ages 10-17 who run away from home, are homeless, or are in a crisis situation.

A former seamstress, Mamo, 93, taught the other seniors in the retirement living community her skills, and then helped launch the effort.

Mamo has five decades of experience and decided to teach two popular classes, which were met with high demand and enthusiasm.

The group’s project is a new initiative that also sewed homemade pillows for other area shelters and community organizations.

Both Waltonwood and Haven House say they hope the kids and their families know the community cares about them.

