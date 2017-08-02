Teen charged in stabbing death of Roanoke Rapids man, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen is in custody after police say he stabbed a man at a Roanoke Rapids home they share on Tuesday evening. The victim has since died.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the home in the 100 block of Love Street, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

When police arrived, they discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his lower extremities, police said.

A 19-year-old man, now identified as Juan Gilberto Ellis, used a knife in the incident, officials said.

The victim was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER and then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The victim died around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The teen has been detained and was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Police said they have now obtained a warrant for involuntary manslaughter and “will be coordinating with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for service of that warrant.”