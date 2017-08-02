Teacher facing charges after relationship with student, police say

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Authorities have charged a teacher at Henrico County’s Douglas Freeman High School with having sex with a minor.

Henrico Police say they took a report on June 12 of an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and Freeman High School history teacher Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber.

The investigation led to Weber being charged with two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15+ years old and one count of using a communication device to propose sex.

She was taken to Henrico County Jail West, according to online records.