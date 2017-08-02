Workers spend a lot of time doing non-work things on the clock, survey says



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you ever feel like there’s not enough time in the day to get all your work done?

Well perhaps it’s because you are a distracted worker.

There’s a new survey by the OfficeTeam staffing firm that says workplace distractions are more time consuming on the job than you think.

The survey of 300 managers and 300 office workers over the age of 18 indicates the average worker spends about 42 minutes a day on personal tasks and another 56 minutes a day using their mobile devices for non-work activities in the office.

In all, we waste nearly 8 hours a week not doing work while on the clock.

“I’m surprised its only 8 to be honest,” said office worker Alex Panait when CBS North Carolina talked with him in downtown Raleigh.

The survey says the 18-34 age group spends the most time on personal activities at work.

Office worker Mary-Beth Sewell said she agrees with that statistic about the 18-34 year olds.

“They’re younger. They’re on the phones texting and getting distracted a little easier,” she said.

Thirty percent of those 18-34s admit they are mostly occupied with personal email while at work.

That accounts for almost 45 minutes a day in distractions all by itself.

“In the office where I work, we are not allowed to use personal email so people are spending time on their phones and then can get easily distracted by other things as well like social media,” said Panait.

If a company blocks a social media website on their own system, the survey found 58 percent of workers will use their own devices to visit pages blocked by the company.

CBS North Carolina asked office worker Shelia Ottey if she found doing things at work that weren’t work related.

“Everybody does at some point during the day or week,” she said.

Ottey said sometimes things gets a little boring and they need the distraction.

“You need something to break up the monotony of the day.”

Office worker Connor White believes, “a lot of managers don’t want to see people work 8 hours straight. They like to let people have breaks.” He believes that will actually make employees more productive because they are happier and employers get a bigger return from their employees.”

He also believes distractions aren’t as bad as the survey makes it seem.

“I feel like as long as you get your work done – I don’t care how distracted you get,” said Connor. “Some people can multi-task and do both efficiently.”

To avoid getting distracted at work experts offer these tips.

If you have an office door, shut it

Budget your time

Put down your mobile device

Stop incessantly checking your email

The surveys of workers and senior managers were developed by OfficeTeam, but were conducted by independent research firms.

They include responses from more than 300 U.S. workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments, and more than 300 senior managers at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees.

