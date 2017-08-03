2 arrested in Wilson shooting; police still investigating

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested in connection with a Wednesday shooting on Meadow Street in Wilson that injured a 23-year-old, police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., Wilson police were dispatched to 900 block of Meadow Street concerning a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found Eric Ellis, 23, of Grace Drive in Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Following an investigation, two men were arrested in connection with the shooting of Ellis, police said.

Terry J. Farmer, 21, and Dayquan Bond, 20, both of Wilson were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with adseadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Farmer received a $250,000 secured bond.

No bond information was available for Bond.

Wilson police are still investigating the incident.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.